LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan headline NBA injury report for Sunday, January 15

We’ve got eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with one national TV game on NBA TV to cap off the weekend. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 15

Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) - probable

Stewart was originally taken off the report but got added again. He should suit up for Detroit and will likely get the start.

Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) - doubtful

Porter Jr. remains out, so Jalen Green is the natural add to DFS lineups in his place.

Paul George (hamstring) - OUT

Luke Kennard (calf) - OUT

Marcus Morris (knee) - doubtful

John Wall (abdominal) - doubtful

Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell are solid plays with Morris and Wall likely out. Kawhi Leonard remains the focal point of this team with Paul George sitting. Terance Mann will keep getting run with Kennard out.

DeMar DeRozan (quad) - questionable

Zach LaVine (hand) - probable

If DeRozan misses another game, Coby White will benefit and becomes a good filler play.

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Kevin Huerter (conditioning) - questionable

If Huerter remains out, Malik Monk and Harrison Barnes benefit as key cogs in Sacramento’s high-powered offense.

Gary Harris (hand) - questionable

This could be a revenge game for Harris if he suits up. If he doesn’t, that means more minutes for Franz Wagner.

Jamal Murray (ankle) - probable

Nikola Jokic (injury management) - TBD

Murray should be in, and will take on a bigger role offensively if Jokic is out.

Luka Doncic (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Mavs handle their star guard on the second night of a back-to-back.

Damian Lillard (ankle) - TBD

Lillard has played through this injury but the back-to-back set might force the Blazers to make a different decision. If he sits, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe would be elevated in DFS contests.

Tobias Harris (knee) - TBD

Joel Embiid (injury management) - TBD

James Harden (injury management) - TBD

Tyrese Maxey (injury management) - TBD

We’ll how the Sixers handle their key players on the second night of a back-to-back.

LeBron James (ankle) - probable

James should be in for the Lakers.