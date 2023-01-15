 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan headline NBA injury report for Sunday, January 15

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Sunday, January 15 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Dallas Mavericks v Los Angeles Lakers
LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a foul call during the second half of the game against Dallas Mavericks at Crypto.com Arena on January 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

We’ve got eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with one national TV game on NBA TV to cap off the weekend. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: January 15

New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons

Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) - probable

Stewart was originally taken off the report but got added again. He should suit up for Detroit and will likely get the start.

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers

Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) - doubtful

Porter Jr. remains out, so Jalen Green is the natural add to DFS lineups in his place.

Paul George (hamstring) - OUT
Luke Kennard (calf) - OUT
Marcus Morris (knee) - doubtful
John Wall (abdominal) - doubtful

Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell are solid plays with Morris and Wall likely out. Kawhi Leonard remains the focal point of this team with Paul George sitting. Terance Mann will keep getting run with Kennard out.

Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan (quad) - questionable
Zach LaVine (hand) - probable

If DeRozan misses another game, Coby White will benefit and becomes a good filler play.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs

Kevin Huerter (conditioning) - questionable

If Huerter remains out, Malik Monk and Harrison Barnes benefit as key cogs in Sacramento’s high-powered offense.

Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets

Gary Harris (hand) - questionable

This could be a revenge game for Harris if he suits up. If he doesn’t, that means more minutes for Franz Wagner.

Jamal Murray (ankle) - probable
Nikola Jokic (injury management) - TBD

Murray should be in, and will take on a bigger role offensively if Jokic is out.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Luka Doncic (injury management) - TBD

We’ll see how the Mavs handle their star guard on the second night of a back-to-back.

Damian Lillard (ankle) - TBD

Lillard has played through this injury but the back-to-back set might force the Blazers to make a different decision. If he sits, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe would be elevated in DFS contests.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Tobias Harris (knee) - TBD
Joel Embiid (injury management) - TBD
James Harden (injury management) - TBD
Tyrese Maxey (injury management) - TBD

We’ll how the Sixers handle their key players on the second night of a back-to-back.

LeBron James (ankle) - probable

James should be in for the Lakers.

