LeBron James, Nikola Jokic, DeMar DeRozan headline NBA injury report for Sunday, January 15

We’ve got eight games on Sunday’s NBA slate, with one national TV game on NBA TV to cap off the weekend. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: January 15
New York Knicks vs. Detroit Pistons
Isaiah Stewart (shoulder) - probable
Stewart was originally taken off the report but got added again. He should suit up for Detroit and will likely get the start.
Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Clippers
Kevin Porter Jr. (foot) - doubtful
Porter Jr. remains out, so Jalen Green is the natural add to DFS lineups in his place.
Paul George (hamstring) - OUT
Luke Kennard (calf) - OUT
Marcus Morris (knee) - doubtful
John Wall (abdominal) - doubtful
Reggie Jackson and Norman Powell are solid plays with Morris and Wall likely out. Kawhi Leonard remains the focal point of this team with Paul George sitting. Terance Mann will keep getting run with Kennard out.
Golden State Warriors vs. Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan (quad) - questionable
Zach LaVine (hand) - probable
If DeRozan misses another game, Coby White will benefit and becomes a good filler play.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Brooklyn Nets
No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.
Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs
Kevin Huerter (conditioning) - questionable
If Huerter remains out, Malik Monk and Harrison Barnes benefit as key cogs in Sacramento’s high-powered offense.
Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets
Gary Harris (hand) - questionable
This could be a revenge game for Harris if he suits up. If he doesn’t, that means more minutes for Franz Wagner.
Jamal Murray (ankle) - probable
Nikola Jokic (injury management) - TBD
Murray should be in, and will take on a bigger role offensively if Jokic is out.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Portland Trail Blazers
Luka Doncic (injury management) - TBD
We’ll see how the Mavs handle their star guard on the second night of a back-to-back.
Damian Lillard (ankle) - TBD
Lillard has played through this injury but the back-to-back set might force the Blazers to make a different decision. If he sits, Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe would be elevated in DFS contests.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Tobias Harris (knee) - TBD
Joel Embiid (injury management) - TBD
James Harden (injury management) - TBD
Tyrese Maxey (injury management) - TBD
We’ll how the Sixers handle their key players on the second night of a back-to-back.
LeBron James (ankle) - probable
James should be in for the Lakers.