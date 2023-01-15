Pick on the total for Maryland-Iowa on January 15

Carver-Hawkeye Arena has been the scene of a pair of furious Iowa Hawkeyes come from behind wins and Iowa losing to Eastern Illinois as a 31-point favorite in the last three men’s college basketball games played there, setting up for an interesting clash between Iowa and the Maryland Terrapins on Sunday.

Maryland Terrapins vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (-6, 151)

The Hawkeyes enter Sunday having scored at least 75 points in all 10 of their home games this season, ranking 12th in the country in points scored on a per possession basis at home this season.

Maryland might be Iowa’s toughest defensive home test to date though, entering the weekend 32nd in America in points allowed on a per possession basis away from home.

The Terrapins go into Sunday having played a lot of lackluster offensive games recently, scoring 60 points or fewer in five of their last eight games and also having allowed 66 points or fewer in seven of their last 10 games.

Maryland is neither making 3-point shots or giving them up, entering the weekend 285th in 3-point shooting percentage on offense and 34th in opponent 3-point shooting percentage on defense, a mark that climbs to 26th away from home.

Chances to score with clock stopped figure to be scarce on Sunday with Iowa third in the country in free throw attempt-per field goal attempt ratio.

With Iowa’s home offensive numbers inflated by two of their last five home games having gone to overtime and Maryland 260th in the country in possessions per game, Sunday’s Big Ten clash will be lower scoring than expected.

The Play: Maryland vs. Iowa Under 151

