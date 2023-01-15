A bettor placed a $1.4 million bet on the Chargers to win when they were up 27-0

The Los Angeles Chargers’ collapse against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday evening will go down as one of the biggest of all time. It’s not the biggest, but it’s officially on the short list. It’s also another sign that there is no such thing as a sure thing in sports betting.

When the Chargers took a 27-0 lead late in the fourth quarter, a sports bettor placed a $1.4 million bet at DraftKings Sportsbook on them to win the game. The in-game moneyline bet would have netted the person $11,200. Instead, it cost them the $1.4 million.

When the Chargers went up 27-0, a bettor bet $1.4 million on them to win the game to net $11,200.



Jacksonville came back and won 31-30.@DKSportsbook has confirmed that this bet was indeed made. pic.twitter.com/TvwCNyEjyr — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) January 15, 2023

The bettor had a chance to at least survive into overtime, if not for the Jaguars decision to go for two after their touchdown with 5:25 to go. They trailed 30-20 when Trevor Lawrence found Christian Kirk for a touchdown. An extra point would have cut the Chargers lead to three points and at worst set up overtime on a field goal.

However, a penalty on Joey Bosa for slamming his helmet to the ground offered Jacksonville a chance to move the ball from the 2-yard line to the 1-yard line for the two-point try.

Joey Bosa’s reaction to Brandon Staley handing him his helmet back is the funniest thing you’ll see this @NFL playoffs…pic.twitter.com/XUwjIrVIjM — Tito (@JavierPDJavier) January 15, 2023

Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson later said the Bosa penalty was the only reason he elected to go for two. The Jaguars converted the two and won it on a field goal as time expired. And the bettor in question found themselves out $1.4 million.