Trevor Lawrence celebrated the Jaguars’ epic comeback with a night at Waffle House

The Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, coming back from a 27-0 deficit to win their Wild Card game 31-30. Trevor Lawrence threw four interceptions in the first half and the Jaguars had five turnovers in total. However, they bounced back in a huge way and became the first team in NFL history to win a playoff game with a minus-five turnover differential.

So how does one celebrate such an epic victory? Well, by going to Waffle House.

Late Saturday evening, Lawrence was spotted at a Jacksonville-area Waffle House with some friends. He took pictures and generally appeared to be having a good time basking in the afterglow of the Jaguars first playoff win since 2017.

It’s unclear which Waffle House he was at, but there are approximately 16 in the greater Jacksonville metropolitan area.

The Jaguars advanced to the AFC Divisional Round with the win. They’ll find out their opponent later on Sunday after the AFC wraps up the other two Wild Card Round games. If the Bills and Bengals win as favorites over the Dolphins and Ravens, respectively, the Jaguars would play the Chiefs. If either of them is upset, the Jaguars would avoid the Chiefs and play one of those four in the Divisional Round.

This is likely the last time the Jaguars play at home in these playoffs, but if they keep winning, I suspect this won’t be the final time Trevor Lawrence makes a post-game stop at a Waffle House.