Who will be the Dolphins starting quarterback vs. the Bills in AFC Wild Card game

The Miami Dolphins travel to face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday in the 2023 NFL Playoffs, and it’s going to be rough sledding for Miami. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out due to his concussion and Teddy Bridgewater is listed as questionable due to knee and right finger issues. He dislocated his pinky finger and has been rehabbing that injury.

Adam Schefter reported Sunday morning that Bridgewater is expected to be active for the game, but will serve as backup to rookie QB Skylar Thompson. This was the same setup last week in the Dolphins must-win game against the Jets.

This will mark Thompson’s third start of the season. He completed 7 of 13 passes for 89 yards in a Week 6 loss to the Vikings. In the team’ Week 18 win over the Jets, he completed 20 of 31 passes for 152 yards.

The Dolphins are a 14-point underdog against the Bills at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 44. The Bills are -950 on the moneyline while the Dolphins are +650.