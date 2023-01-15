Complete AFC schedule for the Divisional Round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Cincinnati Bengals were able to squeak by the Baltimore Ravens with a 24-17 win, while the Buffalo Bills had all they could handle against the Miami Dolphins, but won 34-31. Those results set up an AFC Divisional Round where the Jaguars will head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs and the Bengals will go to Buffalo to take on the Bills.

The Chiefs beat the Jaguars back in Week 9, 27-17, with Patrick Mahomes throwing for four touchdowns. And we know what happened when the Bengals and Bills met in Week 17 and the came was cancelled due to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s heart stopping on the field.

AFC playoff schedule — Divisional round

Date : Saturday, Jan. 21

: Saturday, Jan. 21 Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET TV channel : NBC

: NBC Odds: Chiefs-8.5

No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 2 Buffalo Bills