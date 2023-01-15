Complete NFC schedule for the Divisional Round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL playoffs is wrapping up, and now it is on to round two for the NFC. The Divisional Round will take place on Saturday, January 21 and Sunday, January 22. The winners of these games will head to the NFC Championship game the following weekend.

The Philadelphia Eagles will host the New York Giants with the game taking place on Saturday. The Giants get a slightly shorter week as they travel to face the No. 1 seed Eagles. The San Francisco 49ers will take on the winner of Monday’s game between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. That game will take place on Sunday, which means the 49ers will head into it with a little extra rest, while the Cowboys and Bucs will be losing a day of rest thanks to the Monday game.

Fox will be airing both games, while CBS will air the two AFC Divisional Round games.

NFC playoff schedule — Divisional Round

No. 6 New York Giants at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles

Date : Saturday, January 21

: Saturday, January 21 Time : 4:30 p.m. or 8:15 p.m.

: 4:30 p.m. or 8:15 p.m. TV channel : Fox

: Fox Odds: TBD

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys/No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers