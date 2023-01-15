Complete Divisional round schedule for 2023 NFL Playoffs

The 2023 NFL playoffs are moving into the divisional round with just one game left to play in the Wild Card round. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles, who had the benefit of a bye week in the Wild Card round, will be in action this week.

The San Francisco 49ers were the first team to punch their ticket to the Divisional round with a win over the Seattle Seahawks, followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars coming back from a 27-point deficit to beat the Los Angeles Chargers. The Jaguars will take on the Chiefs.

The New York Giants beat the Minnesota Vikings to advance to the Divisional round and will play the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cincinnati Bengals were able to outlast the Baltimore Ravens to close out the weekend. The Bengals will go to Buffalo to face the Bills.

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers play each other Monday. The winner of that game will play the 49ers in Santa Clara. That game will take place on Sunday in the Divisional Round.

Here’s the full schedule for the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

Saturday, January 21

Jaguars (No. 4) at Chiefs (No. 1), 4:30 p.m. ET, NBC

Giants (No. 6) at Eagles (No. 1), 8:15 p.m. ET, FOX

Sunday, January 22

Bengals (No. 3) at Bills (No. 2), 3 p.m. ET, CBS

Cowboys/Buccaneers (No. 4/5) at 49ers (No. 2), 6:30 p.m. ET, FOX