When does the Divisional round start for the 2023 NFL playoffs?

The Wild Card round of the playoffs has culminated, and now it is on to the Divisional round. The two teams that were on bye for the first round will be back in action after their awarded rest. Unlike the Wild Card round, there will not be a Monday night game, and the four games of the Divisional round will just be held between Saturday and Sunday.

When does the Divisional Round start?

There will be two games played on Saturday, January 21. The first game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET, with the second scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Wild Card round did show us, though, that if a game is taking a long time, the NFL may end up pushing the kickoff of the second game back.

The final two Divisional round games will be played on Sunday, January 22. Kickoff for the first game is at 3 p.m. ET, with the second scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

What teams will play in the Divisional round?

The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles will be playing their first playoff games in this round. They each earned their respective conference’s No. 1 seed and, thus, the first-round bye. The Jacksonville Jaguars qualified for this round after pulling off the third-biggest comeback in playoff history over the Los Angeles Chargers. The Buffalo Bills took down the Miami Dolphins, and the Cincinnati Bengals won a divisional game against the Baltimore Ravens.

For the NFC, joining the Eagles will be the San Francisco 49ers, who took down the Seattle Seahawks in another good showing from quarterback Brock Purdy.

Here’s the full schedule for the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

Saturday, January 21

No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars at No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs, 4:30 p.m. ET on NBC

No. 6 New York Giants at No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles, 8:15 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, January 22

No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals at No. 2 Buffalo Bills, 3 p.m. ET on CBS

No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers/No. 5 Dallas Cowboys at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers, 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX