2023 NFL playoff bracket for AFC & NFC Divisional round

The 2023 NFL Playoffs are officially underway and the field is moving from the Wild Card Round to the Divisional Round. The field opened with 14 teams competing for a shot at the Lombardi Trophy, and the field will narrow to eight teams heading into the second round.

The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles will return to action this weekend after enjoying a first round bye as the No. 1 seed in each conference. They’ll face the worst remaining seed once the Wild Card Round wraps on Monday night. We’ll be updating this bracket until the field of eight is settled. The Divisional Round games will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with one from each conference on each day. It’s safe to say the game involving the Cowboys-Bucs Monday winner will be the Sunday NFC game.

AFC playoff bracket

The Chiefs claimed the No. 1 seed thanks to the Bills not playing a 17th game. The Bills-Bengals cancellation has resulted in the potential for a neutral site AFC Championship. The Jaguars were the first team to win on Wild Card weekend. They came back from a 27-0 deficit to shock the Chargers and win 31-30. The Jaguars’ opponent will be determined after the Dolphins-Bills and Ravens-Bengals games both conclude on Sunday.

AFC Divisional Round

TBD @ No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs

TBD @ TBD

NFC playoff bracket

The Eagles return to action after claiming the No. 1 seed in the final weekend of the regular season. The biggest question they face is the status of Jalen Hurts. He’ll play, but he seems to be less than 100%. They’ll be joined by the 49ers, who ran away from the Seahawks in the second half of their Wild Card Round matchup. The Giants-Vikings game on Sunday afternoon will determine if the Eagles face the Giants or the winner of the Cowboys-Bucs game.

NFC Divisional Round

TBD @ No. 1 Philadelphia Eagles

TBD @ No. 2 San Francisco 49ers