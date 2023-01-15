Dolphins take lead on Bills with strip sack fumble recovery for TD

Things have taken an interesting turn in Sunday’s AFC Wild Card showdown between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills and we have an upset brewing in Orchard Park, NY.

Early in the third quarter, the Fins’ Eric Rowe strip-sacked Josh Allen and Zach Sieler came up with the recovery for a touchdown to put the visitors on top with a 24-20 lead. Take a look.

This game has taken a dramatic turn, especially after how it started. The Bills jumped out to a 17-0 lead early in the second quarter and it seemed we were heading towards a blowout with third-string Dolphins quarterback Skylar Thompson struggling early on. However, Miami gradually chipped away at the lead with three field goals on consecutive drives. After picking off Allen deep in his own territory in the final minute of the first half, Thompson hit Mike Gesicki for a seven-yard touchdown. A two-point conversion would tie the game, but Buffalo was able to regain the lead with a touchdown right before the half.

We’ll see if the Dolphins can hang on for the monumental upset and knock the preseason Super Bowl favorites out of the postseason.