When was the last time Eagles played Giants in the playoffs?

The No. 6 New York Giants were able to knocked off the No. 3 Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs on Sunday afternoon. The G-Men upset the Vikings 31-24 on the road and will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round next weekend. The Eagles got the bye and will host the Giants as the 1-seed. We take a look at the last time Philly and New York squared off in the postseason and how the regular season went in 2023.

Eagles-Giants NFL playoff history

The last time the Eagles played the G-Men in the postseason was a while ago. Back in 2008, the rivals faced each other in the Divisional Round with the Eagles winning 23-16 on the road. Donovan McNabb and Eli Manning combined for four INTs in that contest. We can probably expect more offense in 2023. This is the fifth time in NFL history that the Giants and Eagles will face each other in the playoffs. The all-time playoff series is tied 2-2.

During the regular season, the Giants lost both games to Philly. One was the last game of the season when the Giants had nothing to play for, so a bit skewed there. The one game that was competitive was not close. The Eagles won 48-22 on the road. The Eagles ran for over 250 yards and Jalen Hurts had two TDs. Philly was up so much the Giants pulled QB Daniel Jones.