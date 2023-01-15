When was the last time Chiefs played Jaguars in the playoffs?

The No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs will host the No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs. The Jaguars came all the way back down 27-0 to defeat the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round on Saturday night. The Chiefs, who had the first-round bye in the AFC, play the higher seeded Jaguars at home. The Bengals held on 24-17 against the Ravens and will face the Bills in the Divisional Round. Let’s take a look at the last time these two teams played each other in the postseason.

Chiefs-Jaguars NFL playoff history

This is the first time these two franchises will meet in the playoffs. This is Jacksonville’s first playoff appearance since 2017, when they lost to the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship game. Kansas City has made the playoffs in eight straight seasons.

These two teams did meet during the 2023 regular season with the Chiefs winning 27-17. The Jags only lost by 10 despite Patrick Mahomes throwing for over 300 yards and four TDs. Jacksonville got a solid game out of Trevor Lawrence with 29/40 for 259 and two TDs. Christian Kirk had 105 yards and both TDs. That game was also at Arrowhead. Kansas City had been dominating, building a 20-0 lead in the first half. Jacksonville showed some resolve and came back, similar to what we saw in the Wild Card round vs. the Chargers.