When was the last time Bills played Bengals in the playoffs?

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals both escaped with narrow victories in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL playoffs which means the two AFC juggernauts will face off in the Divisional round.

Of course, the last time these two teams met, unofficially, Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest in Week 17 of the 2022 regular season. That game was postponed due to the tragic incident. Prior to that, the Bills and Bengals last clashed in 2019 when Buffalo defeated Cincinnati, 21-17. The Bills lead the Bengals overall series, 17-15.

While the Bills and Bengals might have a new rivalry established thanks to their superstar QBs in Josh Allen and Joe Burrow, respectively, this is just the third time the two franchises will battle it out in the playoffs and their first meeting since 1989.

The Bengals are 2-0 against the Bills in the playoffs with a Divisional round victory in 1982 and an AFC Championship win in 1989.

The winner of the Bills-Bengals matchup will advance to the AFC Championship Game against either the No. 1 seeded Kansas City Chiefs or the No. 4 seeded Jacksonville Jaguars.