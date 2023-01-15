Giants hosed in the fourth quarter on a really bad roughing the passer penalty

UPDATE: The Giants stopped the Vikings on a later fourth down and they’ll be moving on to the NFC Divisional Round. They’ll face the Eagles next weekend.

The New York Giants are coming down to the wire against the Minnesota Vikings, and a bad penalty might cost them. Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence got pressure on Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins and forced an incompletion, but the big man was flagged for roughing the passer. The video shows him spinning Cousins down, but it’s unclear how that is an illegal play.

Giants head coach Brian Daboll was not remotely pleased with the call.