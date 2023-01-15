Sam Hubbard returns fumble for 98-yard touchdown in Wild Card Round [VIDEO]

The Cincinnati Bengals just turned their wild card game on it’s head, as DE Sam Hubbard returned a Tyler Huntley fumble 98 yards to take a 24-17 lead. The Ravens had been rolling and were poised to score at the goal line to possibly take a 24-17 lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Bengals defense had other things in mind.

Sam Hubbard takes the fumble 98 yards for the TD ‼️



Logan Wilson knocked the ball out as Huntley tried to reach it over the goal line and then Hubbard picked up the ball and didn’t look back. That one play boosted the Bengals win probability by 50%!

+50% win probability added pic.twitter.com/RTYbHtFsax — Mike Beuoy (@inpredict) January 16, 2023

The fumble return was the longest in playoff history and there’s no doubt it came at the best possible moment. The Bengals needed it badly.