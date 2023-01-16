Announcers and viewing options for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers in NFC Wild Card Round

Barring an unforeseen schedule change, the final Monday Night Football game will take place on Monday, January 16. The No. 5 Dallas Cowboys will hit the road to take on the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is set for 8:15 p.m. ET with broadcasts on both ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC.

With the various broadcasts, there will be different announcers and commentary teams. For ESPN and ABC, you will see the typical Monday Night crew of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman, with Lisa Salters serving as the on-field reporter. On ESPN2, there will be one last Manningcast of the season as Peyton, and Eli Manning return and will likely be joined by several guests throughout the night. In the past, they have been joined by NFL legends, active NFL players, celebrities and more in an effort to add a variety of commentary and humor to the broadcast.