How to watch Cowboys vs. Buccaneers in Wild Card round of 2023 playoffs via live stream

The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will meet up in the NFC Wild Card round on Monday night. The Cowboys finished the 2022-23 NFL season with a 12-5 record, while Tampa Bay snuck by in the NFC South at 8-9. Both teams are capable of supplying the points, so it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in a playoff atmosphere, with regular-season standings put aside.

Cowboys vs. Buccaneers live stream

Date: Monday, January 16

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN/ABC

Live stream: ESPN+

The Cowboys fell to the Buccaneers all the way back in Week 1, but they are expected to win this time around. History speaks for itself. Dallas has been victorious in 15 of the last 21 postseason games against Tampa Bay. With Tom Brady on the other sideline, it’s difficult to say what kind of outcome we should expect for this one.

Dallas is a 2.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the total is 45.5. The Cowboys are -140 favorites on the moneyline while the Bucs are +120.