NFL DFS picks for Cowboys-Buccaneers DraftKings Showdown strategy in Wild Card game

The No. 5 Dallas Cowboys and the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will face off in the final game of the Wild Card round. Kickoff for Monday Night Football from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN and ABC.

Injuries

The Cowboys have only ruled out CB Trayvon Mullen with an illness. They don’t have any players listed as questionable, so should be healthy for this matchup.

The Buccaneers have yet to rule out any players. Guard Nick Leverett (knee, shoulder) and TE Kyle Rudolph (knee) are doubtful for the game. Cornerback Carlton Davis (shoulder), S Mike Edwards (hip), C Robert Hainsey (hamstring), G John Molchon (ankle), LB Carl Nassib (pectoral), S Keanu Neal (hip), S Logan Ryan (knee), T Donovan Smith (foot) and DT Vita Vea (calf) are listed as questionable.

Captain’s Chair

CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys — $15,900

This game is a rematch from Week 1 of the NFL season when the Bucs took the 19-3 win. While the game saw quarterback Dak Prescott suffer an injury, Lamb ended up with 11 targets. He only brought in two of them for 29 yards, but the target share set a fairly good precedent from his workload in the offense. Lamb has a plus matchup in this game and should have a solid outing.

Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — $13,800

Mike Evans and Godwin are one of the better wide receiver duos in the league. There have been times this season that quarterback Tom Brady has struggled, but at home, in the playoffs, the odds are in his favor. Evans should be shadowed by Trevon Diggs, so look for Godwin to be the beneficiary in the offense. He takes on a Dallas defense allowing the seventh-most DFS points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Value Plays

Ryan Succop, K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — $4,000

If the Buccaneers struggle to move the ball against the Dallas defense, we could see Succop getting more opportunities. The Cowboys' defensive unit has typically featured more of a bend, don’t break approach, which is why they are giving up the sixth-most DFS points to kickers per game.

Dalton Schultz, TE, Dallas Cowboys — $6,400

Schultz has had an up-and-down year, but he started off strong against Tampa Bay in Week 1. He brought in seven of his nine targets for 62 yards. In the regular season finale, Schultz brought in four of his nine targets for 33 yards. He is a more expensive play, but the Bucs’ allowing the sixth-most DFS points to opposing tight ends.