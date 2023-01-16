 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Betting the over/under for Cowboys-Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round

We make a pick for the over/under as the Cowboys face the Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

By TeddyRicketson
Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 8, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the No. 5 Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will be broadcast on both ESPN and ABC. This will be the final game in the Wild Card round, with the winner likely facing the Philadelphia Eagles or San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

Dallas is the 2.5-point favorite on the road at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 45.5. The Cowboys have -140 moneyline odds, with the Bucs installed as the +120 underdogs.

Over/under pick: Under 45.5

This is a rematch from Week 1 of the NFL season. The Buccaneers took the 19-3 win after Dak Prescott was injured. Both teams are heading into this game, coming off a loss in the regular season finale. Tampa Bay averaged 19.2 points in their last five games, while Dallas has averaged 26.8. Despite these averages combining for 46 points in a game, I think we see the under hit as the Cowboys' defense gives fits to Tom Brady in the backfield.

