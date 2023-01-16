Best Buccaneers player prop bets for 2023 Wild Card round

The NFL Wild Card round will wrap up on Monday night as the Dallas Cowboys hit the road to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Below, we’ll go over some Buccaneers player props to consider for the matchup. Props courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tom Brady, over 42.5 pass attempts (-120)

Brady has just five games this season where he has failed to get off more than 42 pass attempts. The offense with all of its inconsistencies has been incredibly lopsided towards the passing game and the seven-time Super Bowl champion has lived and died with his arm this year. Even with the likes of Micah Parsons bearing down on him throughout the night, expect Brady to get off at least 43 attempts in this one.

Russell Gage, over 24.5 receiving yards (-120)

The Buccaneers got good use out of Gage over the last month. The former Falcon combined for 184 receiving yards and four touchdowns over the team’s last five games of the season. He should command a handful of looks behind Godwin and Evans in this contest and should easily rack up 25 receiving yards in this one.

Rachaad White, longest rush under 11.5 yards (-125)

The rookie White has averaged just 3.7 yards per carry this season and has failed to get above 40 receiving yards in their previous four games. Against the Cowboys front seven, it’s hard to imagine him breaking off a long gain. That’s especially true with how often the offense passes the ball. Take the under.