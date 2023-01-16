Best Cowboys player prop bets for 2023 Wild Card round

The No. 5 Dallas Cowboys will go on the road to take on the No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 16. Kickoff for the Wild Card game is set for 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ABC and ESPN.

Here are our best player prop bets for the Cowboys with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

CeeDeeLamb, over 5.5 receptions (-150)

Lamb finished the regular season playing in all 17 games and had 107 receptions for 156 targets for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns. He led Dallas in targets by nearly 70 over the next player and led the team by 50 receptions. Lamb only had one reception in Week 1 against Tampa Bay but saw 11 targets. He should finish with at least six receptions in the game.

Dalton Schultz, over 38.5 receiving yards (-120)

Schultz is finally seeing steady work in the Dallas offense. As the team lacked a star second wide receiver, the tight end has been able to catch the eye of QB Dak Prescott. He balled out in Week 1, bringing in seven receptions for 62 yards on nine targets. Schultz had four receptions for 33 yards on nine targets in the season finale. Prescott should be looking to involve his tight end, and Schultz should finish with more than 38 receiving yards on Monday.

Dak Prescott, under 16.5 rushing yards (-120)

We have seen Prescott’s game evolve this season. He used to be more of a dual-threat quarterback but now tends to stay in the pocket with some scrambling ability. Either way, we have seen his rushing numbers fall, and he has fewer than 20 rushing yards in eight of the 12 games that he played in the regular season. While he got hurt in Week 1 against the Bucs, he left with two carries for 11 yards.