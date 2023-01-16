NFL weather forecast for Cowboys-Buccaneers Wild Card game, what it means for fantasy and betting

The NFL Wild Card round will conclude on Monday night as the Dallas Cowboys hit the road to battle the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The game is set to take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa and will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

We’ll go over the weather for Monday’s playoff showdown below.

Weather for Cowboys vs. Buccaneers in Wild Card round

Forecast

The forecast calls for clear skies in Tampa with a low of 39 and wind gusts of just 8 MPH during the evening.

Fantasy/betting implications

This will be a rare, chilly night at Raymond James Stadium and it’s something that neither team is particularly used to. The Buccaneers are used to playing in warm and oftentimes humid conditions on their home turf while the Cowboys play in a stadium with a retractable roof.

Nevertheless, the cool temperature at kickoff time is the only thing the players will have to deal with as the wind won’t be too crazy. Neither the spread, total, or DFS values in fantasy should be impacted in this showdown.