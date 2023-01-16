Will the Manningcast air during the playoffs?

For two years the duo of Peyton Manning and Eli Manning have co-hosted one of the most successful alternate broadcasts of ESPN’s Monday Night Football, commonly referred to as the ‘ManningCast.’ The production became regular programming in 2021 and is renowned for the show’s inclusion of celebrity guests, which engage in fun conversation and banter with the Manning brothers amid the backdrop of the given week’s Monday night NFL game.

The ManningCast aired during nine regular-season Monday Night Football games during the 2022-23 regular season. As part of last year’s Super Wild Card Weekend, the Manning brothers aired a simulcast of the Los Angeles Rams’ 34-11 win over the Arizona Cardinals. After their appearance in the postseason a season ago, many fans have wondered whether the ManningCast will return once more ahead of this year’s Super Wild Card Weekend.

It has been confirmed that Peyton and Eli will return for their signature broadcast on Monday, January 16, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play host to the Dallas Cowboys. The ManningCast will air on ESPN2, though it remains to be seen as to which celebrity guests will appear on the lineup.

Given the playoff stakes at hand, one can assume that the broadcast will feature guests that are either fans or have ties to either the Bucs or Cowboys.