Key college football players that could still enter the transfer portal for 2023 season

The 2022-23 college football season is officially in the books with Georgia beating the brakes off TCU to win its second straight national championship. While the actually games may be over, the action never sleeps as the transfer portal will continue to spin.

The winter transfer portal window officially closes on Wednesday, January 18 and players will have until that date to submit their names. While many high-profile names have already found a new home, there’s always a possibility we could see more players dive in. We’ll take a look at some players who could be on the move.

WR Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State

Ok, we’re throwing this in here because the rumor mill was spinning this past weekend. An online rumor linked Harrison Jr. to USC and the the Buckeye wideout quickly struck it down. While a receiver of his caliber is set at a powerhouse like Ohio State, a transfer wouldn’t be without precedent. It was just last year that Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison transferred from Pitt to USC, so its not a farfetched idea.

QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama

The Bryce Young era is officially over in Tuscaloosa and it’s time to look ahead towards who will be the next guy under center for Nick Saban at Alabama. Jalen Milroe served as the primary backup for Young this year and did a fine job all things considered. However, breathing down his neck is five-star freshman Ty Simpson, who has now been in the program for a year. This may be a goof time for him to read the writing on the wall and dip out.

QB Brock Vandagriff, Georgia

With Stetson Bennett IV finally leaving, there will now be a question of who will start for the two-time defending national champions. The Bulldogs have had a pair of blue-chip prospects in Carson Beck and Brock Vandagriff waiting in the wings and the former got significantly more playing time throughout the year. Beck may be the next guy in Athens, GA, and Vandagriff may be entering his name in the portal soon.

MJ Morris, NC State

The transfer portal giveth and the transfer portal could potentially take away. After losing Devin Leary to Kentucky, NC State potentially has its quarterback for 2023 in Virginia transfer Brennan Armstrong. That could potentially run off former four-star prospect MJ Morris, who appeared in five games for the Wolfpack before going down with a lower-body injury.