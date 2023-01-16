Who are the officials for Cowboys-Bucs in Wild Card Round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host a Wild Card game on Monday, January 16 as they welcome the No. 5 Dallas Cowboys to town. Kickoff from Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida will be at 8:15 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN and ABC. This will be the final Wild Card game ahead of the NFC playoffs.

The head referee for Monday night’s game will be Craig Wrolstad. He and his crew refereed two Tampa Bay games and one Dallas game in the 2022 regular season. They were not the crew for Week 1 regular season matchup between these teams. Combined, Wrolstad and his crew called four penalties on the Bucs for 30 yards, and they did not call a penalty on the Cowboys.

Dallas is the 2.5-point favorite on the road at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 45.5. The Cowboys have -140 moneyline odds, with the Bucs installed as the +120 underdogs.

The Cowboys were tied for the eighth-most penalties this season, while the Bucs were tied for 12th.

Below is the full officiating crew for the Cowboys-Bucs game. All information comes courtesy of Football Zebras.

Referee: Craig Wrolstad

Umpire: Steve Woods

Down judge: Derick Bowers

Line judge: Kevin Codey

Field judge: Mearl Robinson

Side judge: Dave Hawkshaw

Back judge: Grantis Bell

Replay official: Kevin Stine

Replay assistant: Gavin Anderson

Alternate ref: Ron Torbert

Alternate U: Barry Anderson

Alternate LJ: Tripp Sutter

Alternate FJ: Jim Quirk

Alternate BJ: Greg Steed