Dak Prescott fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cowboys QB in Wild Card round?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott will lead the franchise into Monday night’s Wild Card matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road. If you are considering inserting Prescott into your DFS lineup, here’s an overview of what to think about before making a final decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott (Captain: $15,600) (Flex: $10,400)

Prescott played 12 games during the regular season and completed 66.2% of passes for 2,860 yards with 23 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He and the entire team struggled in the regular season finale, and Prescott completed 14-of-37 passes for 128 yards with a touchdown and interception. He will get a matchup with a defense that ranks ninth in passing yards allowed per game (203.6), and Prescott completed 14-of-29 passes for 134 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in a Week 1 loss to the Buccaneers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Prescott is the more expensive quarterback in Monday night’s matchup, and he could very well be worth a spot in your quarterback slot despite the high number of interceptions thrown down the stretch of the regular season. His floor is generally high outside of last week’s game along with a decent ceiling.