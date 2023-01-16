Ezekiel Elliott fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cowboys RB in Wild Card round?

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott will hit the field on Monday night for a Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you are considering him in your DFS lineup in this spot, here’s a look at what to think about before locking in your official decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott (Captain: $11,700) (Flex: $7,800)

Elliott was not all that close to be as effective as teammate Tony Pollard in the Cowboys' rushing attack this season. Elliott carried the ball more often but finished with fewer yards than Pollard, and he finished the regular season with 876 yards on 231 attempts for 3.8 yards per carry, though he led the Cowboys with 12 rushing scores. Elliott is the second most expensive back in this matchup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Maybe Prescott finds some postseason magic on Monday night, but the already low yards-per-carry total continued to fade down the stretch of the regular season. Over his final four games, he failed to reach four yards per carry, so he’s a little too expensive as a touchdown-less performance could be a total dud.