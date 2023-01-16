 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tony Pollard fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cowboys RB in Wild Card round?

We go over the fantasy football and DFS outlook of Tony Pollard ahead of the Cowboys’ Wild Card matchup against the Bucs in the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

By Erik Buchinger
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Jacksonville Jaguars Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard will look for a big-time performance when he hits the field for a Monday night matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round. If you are considering Pollard in your DFS lineup, here’s an overview of what to think about before making a decision.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard (Captain: $12,000) (Flex: $8,000)

Pollard outplayed fellow Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, finishing with more rushing yards on fewer carries. Pollard averaged 5.2 yards per carry and finished with 1,007 rushing yards on 193 attempts to go along with nine touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 371 yards with three TDs and will face a Buccaneers defense that ranks 15th in rushing yards allowed per game (120.7).

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Pollard’s touches will continue to be limited due to Elliott’s involvement, so there is a clear ceiling to his production against the Buccaneers. He is the most expensive running back option on Monday night, but he is clearly the back you want in the Cowboys backfield.

