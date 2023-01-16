CeeDee Lamb fantasy outlook: Start or sit Cowboys WR in Wild Card round?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will take the field on Monday night for a Wild Card round matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. If you are considering him in your DFS lineup, here’s a look at what to think about before submitting your roster.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb (Captain: $15,900) (Flex: $10,600)

Lamb is the most expensive player of Monday’s contest with a higher DFS price than the quarterbacks in this matchup. Lamb put together a fantastic Year 3 as a pro, finishing with 107 catches for 1,359 yards with nine touchdowns. He will get a matchup against a Buccaneers defense that ranks ninth in passing yards allowed per game (203.6). These two teams played in Week 1 of the regular season, and Lamb caught just 2-of-11 targets for 29 yards in a 19-3 loss with Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush throwing him passes.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Lamb reached 100 receiving yards in three consecutive games before the Cowboys really struggled in the regular season finale loss to the Washington Commanders when Lamb had 52 yards with a touchdown. He has a very high floor and is worthy of a spot in your DFS lineup if you’d like to spend at the wide receiver position.