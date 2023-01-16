Tom Brady fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs QB in Wild Card round?

Despite coming in with an 8-9 regular-season record, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are ready to make another playoff run spearheaded by Tom Brady. The future Hall of Fame QB should have a fresh throwing arm against the Dallas Cowboys on Monday, after playing just over one quarter in the Bucs’ Week 18 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs QB Tom Brady ($5,800)

Brady’s currently the eighth-most expensive quarterback on the DFS market for Wild Card weekend. We saw all we needed to see out of Brady in just a short amount of playing time last week. He completed 13-of-17 passes — five more than he needed to break his own record for most completions in a season — adding 84 yards, and one touchdown pass to Kyle Rudolph early into the affair.

This was the best of both worlds for fantasy football purposes. Brady shredded any concerns over whether or not his passing greatness has begun to fade, and he was rested for a whole second half to rest him for Monday’s Wild Card battle with the Cowboys. Playoff Brady is back, and the postseason is where he’s done his best work. He is also 7-0 against Dallas in his career.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Brady.