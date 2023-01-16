Rachaad White fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs RB in Wild Card round?

It’s been quite the rookie campaign for Rachaad White. He started off the 2022-23 season as a clear backup to Leonard Fournette in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers backfield and now is just hours away from playing a huge role in the NFC Wild Card matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Life comes at you fast.

White has been one of the most entertaining RBs to watch all season, and we’ll truly see what the 24-year-old is made of when he goes up against a stout Dallas defense.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs RB Rachaad White ($5,100)

The Buccaneers were smart to pull White out after the first offensive drive in their meaningless Week 18 game against the Atlanta Falcons. He has been a quality change of pace next to the brute force that is Fournette in the Tampa Bay running back committee. Just as they’ve done for the second part of the year, White and Fournette should both see a split share of the offensive snaps against the Cowboys. Given that White is priced a tad cheaper than Fournette, it could be beneficial to trust the big-play potential of the rookie and have some extra cap room at another position.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start White.