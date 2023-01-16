Chris Godwin fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs WR in Wild Card round?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin has turned in another 1,000-yard season, bringing him to three for his career. Godwin also finished with the most receptions (104) and targets (142) that he’s ever recorded in his six years in the NFL. He’s clearly been one of the main reasons that the Buccaneers were able to sneak their way into the playoffs at 8-9, and he’ll be fired up for a Wild Card battle with the Dallas Cowboys on Monday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Chris Godwin ($6,400)

Godwin is priced at a bargain this weekend. The Buccaneers are likely going to keep the football in the air in order for them to have the best shot at defeating this Dallas team. Even at the age of 45, Tom Brady isn’t going down without a fight. Tampa Bay leads the NFL in passing attempts with 44.2 per game, so one way or another, it’s going to be difficult for the Cowboys to contain Godwin while simultaneously trying to hinder Mike Evans. Expect Brady to look in Godwin’s direction from the opening sequence.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Godwin is a must-start in all DFS contests.