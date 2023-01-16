Mike Evans fantasy outlook: Start or sit Bucs WR in Wild Card round?

Mike Evans sat out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 18 regular-season game against the Atlanta Falcons. The Buccaneers had wrapped up first place in the NFC South, so Evans suiting up would’ve made zero sense for anyone. Bigger and better things lie ahead for the elite WR1. Evans is set to be a huge factor when the Bucs host the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card game on Monday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs WR Mike Evans ($6,900)

Evans is the seventh-most expensive wide receiver on the DFS market for this weekend’s contests. He’s had a strong season to this point, despite his curtailed fantasy production. He had his lowest fantasy-point total (148.4) in six years. Don’t let that deter you moving forward, because he’s still an exceptional talent who is a proven star in the NFL playoffs.

As good as the Cowboys are on defense, they’ve proven to be even more lethal on the offensive side of the ball. Expect Tom Brady to have plenty of opportunities to look for Evans, as well as his other receiving weapons, in what should be a high-scoring affair.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start. Evans is reasonably priced, at least by NFL playoff standards. Fantasy managers are still marveling at his performance from Week 17, thumping the Carolina Panthers with 10 catches for 207 yards and three touchdowns. He’s certainly had more “off” weeks than “on” weeks in his ninth campaign. But when it’s the latter, Evans is capable of a gargantuan outing similar to what we witnessed against Carolina two weeks ago.