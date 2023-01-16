Updated ACC basketball standings for 2023 season

The 2022-23 ACC season is well underway, and it’s the time of year that makes the ACC so special as the league will always be hoops first to so much of their eastern seaboard fanbase. While the league is down in the power rankings, as it ranks by most metrics as the sixth-best conference in the country this season, it’s also one of the most competitive conferences in the country and is wide open for both the regular season and tournament title.

Here are the latest standings in the ACC ahead of the 2023 ACC Tournament Game, scheduled to be held at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC from March 7-11.

Updated January 16, 12:00 p.m.

Clemson having a two-game lead in mid-January isn’t something that was expected by many prognosticators, but the Tigers have won seven-straight both on the floor and to open the league season. Head coach Brad Brownell has a team that shoots 38% from three-point range, and a forward in PJ Hall to build around for the rest of the season.

Miami was in the mix at the top of the league as well, but a pair of losses in the last week has taken some of the shine off Jim Larranaga’s Hurricanes. But Virginia is the team the computers actually favor the most: The Cavaliers are ranked 12th at KenPom, 10 spots ahead of the second choice by the rankings of North Carolina.

ACC Men’s Basketball Standings

Tiebreaker rules, two teams tied

A. When two teams are tied in the standings, regular season head-to-head results are used as the tiebreaker.

B. If the tied teams played each other twice in the regular season and split their games, then each team’s record against the team occupying the highest position in the final regular season standings (or in case of a tie for first place, the next highest position in the regular season standings) and then continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

When arriving at another pair of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to their own tie-breaking procedures), rather than the performance against the individual tied teams. When comparing records against a single team or a group of teams, the higher winning percentage shall prevail, even if the number of games played against a team or group is unequal (e.g., 2-0 is better than 3-1; 1-0 is the same as 2-0; 2-1 is the same as 4-2; 1-0 is better than 1-1; 0-1 is the same as 0-3). If the winning percentage of the tied teams is equal against a team or group of tied teams, continue down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

Tiebreaker Rules, three or more teams tied

C: If three or more teams are tied in the standings, the following procedure will be used:

The combined record in conference games between the tied teams involved will be compiled. Ties will be broken and seeds assigned based on the winning percentage of the combined conference records. The higher winning percentage shall prevail, even if the number of games played against the team or group is unequal (e.g., 2-0 is better than 3-1; 1-0 is the same as 2-0; 2-0 is the same as 4-0; 2-1 is the same as 4-2; 1-0 is better than 1-1; 0-1 is the same as 0-2; 0-2 is the same as 0-4). If procedure (1) fails to break the tie, then each tied team’s record shall be compared to the team occupying the highest position in the final regular-season standings, continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage by a higher winning percentage. If the tie is broken by (1) or (2) regarding one or more teams, but three or more teams remain tied, then procedures (1) and (2) will be re-applied among those tied teams only. If two teams remain tied, procedures A and B will be followed.

D: If there is more than one tie in the standings, and when using the tie-breaking procedures there are a pair of teams tied, a team’s record against the combined tied teams (prior to 2021-22 ACC MANUAL SPORTS OPERATION CODE | ACC 77 their own tie-breaking procedures) is used, rather than performance against the individual tied teams.

E: If procedures B and/or C fail to establish an advantage, a coin flip to break the tie will be conducted by the Commissioner after the final regular season game before the Conference championship.

F: If a coin flip or draw (for a three-or-more-team tie) is required, the procedure takes place immediately following the conclusion of the last regular season game prior to the Conference championship. The procedure is administered by the Commissioner or a designated assistant. This session is open to the media and to athletics department representatives from the tied teams.