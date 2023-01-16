Updated Big 12 basketball standings for 2023 season

As college basketball continues to heat up, many fans are curious about the destiny of their respective teams heading into the final month and a half of the regular season. The Big 12 is the nation’s most challenging conference this season by all metrics, and well over half the teams in the league should reach the NCAA Tournament.

January 16 update

The Kansas Jayhawks are in sole command of the Big 12 at 16-1 and 5-0 in conference play, after squeaking out a 62-60 victory on their home court over the weekend. Kansas State’s undefeated conference record was shunned after a blowout loss to TCU on Saturday, while Texas earned its third-straight win over a conference opponent, beating Texas Tech 72-70.

Here are the latest standings in the Big 12 ahead of the 2023 Big 12 Tournament, scheduled to be held at T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO from March 8-11.

Updated January 16, 12:00 p.m.

Big 12 Men’s Basketball Standings

Kansas: 5-0 Big 12, 16-1 overall Kansas State: 4-1 Big 12, 15-2 overall Texas: 4-1 Big 12, 15-2 overall Iowa State: 4-1 Big 12, 13-3 overall TCU: 3-2 Big 12, 14-3 overall Baylor: 2-3 Big 12, 12-5 overall Oklahoma: 2-3 Big 12, 11-6 overall Oklahoma State: 1-4 Big 12, 9-8 overall Texas Tech: 0-5 Big 12, 10-7 overall West Virginia: 0-5 Big 12, 10-7 overall

Tiebreaker rules, two teams tied

a. Results of head-to-head competition during the regular season. If teams remain tied, then:

i. Each team’s record versus the team occupying the highest position in the final regular season standings, and then continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage. When arriving at another group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to that group’s own tiebreaking procedures), rather than the performance against individual tied teams. The lone exception to this guideline would be if there are only two tied teams in the group placement and one of the teams won both regular-season games. In this instance, the tie is deemed broken and comparison of the seed rather than the placement will be utilized.

ii. A comparison of the tied teams Conference-games only road record.

iii. A comparison of the tied teams Conference games only road record versus the team(s) occupying the highest position in the final Conference regular season standings, and then counting down through the standings until one team gains an advantage. When arriving at another group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to that group’s own tie breaking procedure), rather than the performance against individual tied teams. The lone exception to this guideline would be if there are only two tied teams in the group placement and one of the teams won both regular-season games. In this instance, the tie is deemed broken and comparison of the seed rather than the placement will be utilized.

iv. Draw. In the event tiebreaking procedures are unsuccessful and a draw is necessary in determining any portion of seeding, the following procedure will be used:

- The draw will be conducted in public or with media attendance.

- Institutions involved in the drawing have the right to have a local representative in attendance at the drawing;

- A single slip of paper for each institution (with name or logo) will be placed into a container and will be drawn in order of seeding from highest to lowest.

Tiebreaker Rules, three or more teams tied

a. Results from the collective head-to-head competition during the regular season among the tied teams in a mini round-robin format, ranking the tied teams by winning percentage from highest to lowest will be used to determine the seeds.

i. If during this process two teams remain tied with the same winning percentage, the two-team tiebreaking system is used, starting with head-to-head results.

ii. If during this process more than two teams remain tied with the same winning percentage, a second mini round-robin format is implemented, ranking the remaining tied teams by winning percentage from highest to lowest to determine seeds. If the teams remain tied, then the two-team tiebreaking system is used, starting with head-to-head results.

b. If more than two teams are still tied, each of the tied team’s record versus the team occupying the highest position in the final regular season standings, and then continuing down through the standings, eliminating tied teams with inferior records until one team gains an advantage. When arriving at another group of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to that group’s own tiebreaking procedure), rather than the performance against individual tied teams. The lone exception to this guideline would be if there are only two tied teams in the group placement and one of the teams won both regular-season games. In this instance, the tie is deemed broken and comparison of the seed rather than the placement will be utilized.

c. If more than two teams are still tied, a comparison of the tied teams Conference games only road record.

d. If more than two teams are still tied, a comparison of the tied teams Conference games only road records versus the team(s) occupying the highest position in the final Conference regular season standings, and then continuing down through the standing until one team gains an advantage. If at any point the multiple-teams tie is reduced to two teams, the two-team tie breaking procedures above will be applied.