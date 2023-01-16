Updated Big East basketball standings for 2023 season

The 2022-23 college basketball season is moving at an accelerated pace. Here we are already in January. Football is entering its final month, and bracket fiends have begun channeling their attention toward the nation’s top-ranked programs — meaning that NCAA conference tournaments are right around the corner. Let’s fill you in, shall we?

January 16 Update

The Big East is as competitive as ever. Xavier has played stellar basketball of late —notching its 11th-straight victory in Sunday’s matinee against Marquette. Head coach Sean Miller’s group remains unbeaten in conference play at 7-0. Providence lost its first conference game of the season at Creighton’s home court last Saturday, while Marquette hopes to regain the rhythm they had going into last weekend.

Here are the latest standings in the Big East ahead of the 2023 Big East Tournament, scheduled to be held at Madison Square Garden in New York City from March 8-11.

Updated January 16, 12:00 p.m.

Big East Men’s Basketball Standings

Xavier: 7-0 Big East, 15-3 overall Providence: 6-1 Big East, 14-4 overall Marquette: 6-2 Big East, 14-5 overall Creighton: 4-3 Big East, 10-8 overall UConn: 4-4 Big East, 15-4 overall Seton Hall: 4-4 Big East, 11-8 overall St. John’s: 3-5 Big East, 13-6 overall Butler: 3-5 Big East, 11-8 overall DePaul: 2-5 Big East, 8-10 overall Villanova: 2-5 Big East, 8-10 overall Georgetown: 0-7 Big East, 5-13 overall

Tiebreaker rules, two teams tied

1. Regular season head-to-head results.

• If the tied teams split their two games, then proceed to Step 2 below.

2. Each team’s record vs. the team or tied teams occupying the highest position in the standings.

• If an advantage is not determined, proceed to the next team or group of tied teams in the standings for comparison. Continue down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

3. COIN FLIP

• If any ties still exist after implementing all of the above tie-breaking procedures, a coin flip is required. The procedure takes place at The BIG EAST Conference office immediately following the conclusion of the last regular season conference game. Commissioner Val Ackerman or her designee will administer this procedure. This session is open to the media and to athletic department representatives of the tied teams.

Tiebreaker Rules, three or more teams tied

1. Teams are viewed as a “mini-conference” when comparing head-to-head results. The team with the best record vs. the other teams in the mini-conference gains the advantage. The team with the worst record vs. the other teams in the mini-conference is seeded the lowest.

a. If only two teams have the same best winning percentage in the mini-conference, the higher seed goes to the team winning the head-to-head series.

b. If the two teams split their two games, then proceed to Step 2 under Two-Team ties. To seed the remaining team(s) in this mini-conference, proceed to (e) below.

c. If three or more (but not all) teams have the same best winning percentage in the original mini conference, then those tied teams create a new mini-conference and follow this same procedure beginning of Step 1 (Multiple Team Tie).

d. If all teams in the mini-conference have the same mini-conference record, proceed to Step 2 below.

e. After the top or bottom teams in a mini-conference are determined, the remaining teams are ranked by their record in the original mini-conference.

i. If there are any remaining teams tied by their record in the mini-conference, then head to head results will determine the higher seed.

ii. If the teams split two games, then proceed back to the two-way tie breaking procedure.

iii. If there are at least three teams remaining tied by their record in the mini-conference, they would then form a new mini-conference and follow the procedure again at the beginning of Step 1 (Multiple-Team Tie).

2. Compare each team’s record vs. the team or group of tied teams occupying the highest position in the standings.

• If an advantage is not determined, proceed to the next team or group of tied teams in the standings for comparison. Continue down through the standings until one or more teams gain an advantage.

• If two teams have the exact same advantage (i.e., having the same and better record against a compared team relative to their mini-conference), they are separated at that point by the two-way tiebreaker procedure. The next step would take you back to Step 1 (e) (Multiple-Team Tie).

3. COIN FLIP

• If any ties still exist after implementing all of the above tie-breaking procedures, a coin flip is required. The procedure takes place at The BIG EAST Conference office immediately following the conclusion of the last regular season conference game. Commissioner Val Ackerman or her designee will administer this procedure. This session is open to the media and to athletic department representatives of the tied teams.