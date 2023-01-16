Updated Big Ten basketball standings for 2023 season

The 2022-23 college basketball season has certainly lived up to expectations. Competition has been portly, and no win has come easy in any of the nation’s conferences. A multitude of teams continue to float in and out of the top-25 polls as more weeks go by, and perhaps no conference has been more loaded than the Big Ten to this point.

With the Purdue Boilermakers (16-1 overall, 5-1 Big Ten) steamrolling the field, there are 11 other teams boasting records above .500 below them in the conference. Rutgers has two conference losses, but matched Purdue with a fifth win in a huge revenge game against Ohio State on Sunday. Behind them are Michigan State, Michigan and Iowa — all with four conference wins.

Here are the latest standings in the Big Ten ahead of the 2023 Big Ten Tournament, scheduled to be held at the United Center in Chicago, IL from March 8-12.

Big Ten Men’s Basketball Standings

Purdue: 5-1 Big Ten, 16-1 overall Rutgers: 5-2 Big Ten, 13-5 overall Michigan State: 4-2 Big Ten, 12-5 overall Michigan: 4-2 Big Ten, 10-7 overall Iowa: 4-3 Big Ten, 12-6 overall Northwestern: 3-3 Big Ten, 12-5 overall Penn State: 3-3 Big Ten, 12-5 overall Illinois: 3-3 Big Ten, 12-5 overall Wisconsin: 3-3 Big Ten, 11-5 overall Maryland: 2-4 Big Ten, 11-6 overall Indiana: 2-4 Big Ten, 11-6 overall Ohio State: 2-4 Big Ten, 10-7 overall Nebraska: 2-5 Big Ten, 9-9 overall Minnesota: 1-4 Big Ten, 7-8 overall

Tiebreaker rules, two teams tied

1. Results of head-to-head competition during the regular-season.

2. Each team’s record vs. the team occupying the highest position in the final regular-season standings (or in the case of a tie for the championship, the next highest position in the regular-season standings), continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

a. When arriving at another pair of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to their own tie-breaking procedures), rather than the performance against the individual tied teams.

b. When comparing records against a single team or a group of teams, the higher winning percentage shall prevail, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e., 2-0 is better than 3-1, but 2-0 is not better than 1-0).

3. Won-loss percentage of all Division I opponents.

4. Coin toss conducted by the Commissioner or designee.

Tiebreaker Rules, three or more teams tied

1. Results of head-to-head competition during the regular-season.

a. When comparing records against the tied teams, the team with the higher winning percentage shall prevail, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e., 2-0 is better than 3-1, but 2-0 is not better than 1-0).

b. After the top team among the tied teams is determined, the second team is ranked by its record among the original tied teams, not the head-to-head record vs. the remaining team(s).

2. If the remaining teams are still tied, then each tied team’s record shall be compared to the team occupying the highest position in the final regular-season standings, continuing down through the standings until one team gains an advantage.

a. When arriving at another pair of tied teams while comparing records, use each team’s record against the collective tied teams as a group (prior to their own tie-breaking procedures), rather than the performance against the individual tied teams.

b. When comparing records against a single team or group of teams, the higher winning percentage shall prevail, even if the number of games played against the team or group are unequal (i.e., 2-0 is better than 3-1, but 2-0 is not better than 1-0).

3. Won-loss percentage of Division I opponents.

4. Coin toss conducted by Commissioner or designee.