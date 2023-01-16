NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, January 16

It’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day and the NBA always has its all-day slate. The Memphis Grizzlies take on the Phoenix Suns at home at 6 p.m. ET and we’ve got nine games scattered throughout the day starting at 1 p.m. ET with the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets. As a result of the slate being spread out, these picks will be for the five-game main slate starting at 3 p.m. ET.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Naz Reid, MIN vs. UTA, $4,900

The Timberwolves won’t have Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert and Anthony Edwards are both questionable to play vs. the Jazz. As a result, the T-Wolves could be missing their top-3 players tonight. If that’s the case, not only Reid but Jalen McDaniels ($4,600) and Jaylen Nowell ($4,400) will also have plenty of value in a Jazz-Wolves game stack given the high point total.

Monte Morris, WAS vs. GSW, $4,800

The Dubs-Wizards contest figures to be high scoring with Stephen Curry back in the lineup for Golden State. Bradley Beal is questionable to play for Washington, so we could see some value open up. If Beal is out, we should see more Morris, who has at least 24 fantasy points in three of the past five games. He has high assist totals and more possessions due to the pace of this game bodes well.

De’Andre Hunter, ATL vs. MIA, $4,700

The Hawks will likely have Trae Young in the lineup and Clint Capela could even play after being upgraded to questionable. Regardless, Hunter gets a ton of minutes for someone priced so low. The Heat have been playing better basketball lately but there’s still a lot of value in Hunter at this price point. We’d need to worry about the game being competitive, but the spread is a point, which means the books expect things to be close.