Best NBA player prop bets to consider for MLK Day

We’ve got nine games on MLK Day in the NBA, anchored by doubleheaders on NBATV and TNT. Here’s a look at some of our favorite player props for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LeBron James over 32.5 points vs. Rockets (-125)

James is on the second night of a back-to-back so be sure to check his final injury status ahead of this game. However, it’s hard to imagine the King not suiting up on MLK Day and it’s even harder to think he has a dud against the Rockets. Look for James to keep pushing towards Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s scoring record with a dominant showing against Houston Monday.

Stephen Curry under 5.5 assists vs. Wizards (-125)

Curry will likely take on a bigger scoring role with Klay Thompson out, but the Warriors could also limit his minutes on the second night of a back-to-back. In either case, Golden State’s star guard has gone under this total in every game since his return to action. Another under is on the cards tonight.

Jimmy Butler over 6.5 rebounds vs. Hawks (+110)

Butler has gone over this line in three of the last four games, with the lone under coming with him getting some rest in Miami’s latest win over the Bucks. The Hawks should have Clint Capela back, meaning the Heat will need to throw additional resources on the glass. That likely means Butler takes on a bigger role there and comes away with at least seven in Monday’s contest.