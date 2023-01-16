Pick against the spread, over/under for Pelicans vs. Cavaliers on MLK Day

The New Orleans Pelicans (26-17) are hoping to remain competitive despite their stars being out when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers (27-17) on MLK Day. Both teams are in a bit of a funk, going 5-5 in their last 10 games.

Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram remain out for the Pelicans. Herbert Jones is questionable for this contest with a back injury. The Cavaliers have a clean injury report.

The Cavaliers are 7-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 222.5.

Pelicans vs. Cavaliers, 3 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Pelicans +7

There’s something about New Orleans being able to compete despite the personnel on the court. CJ McCollum and Jonas Valanciunas have held down the fort tremendously, and role players like Trey Murphy and Jaxson Hayes are stepping up. The Cavaliers should be able to win this game but look for the Pelicans to cover.

Over/Under: Over 222.5

The Pelicans rank 16th in points per game over the last 10, while the Cavaliers are 21st in the category for that same timespan. Both teams are 3-3 on O/U in the last six games. New Orleans has seen higher totals than this in its games, which has resulted in some close unders. The Cavaliers used to be a great team for the under before ripping off a stretch of overs. This number is low enough to feel better about taking the over.