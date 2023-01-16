Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Knicks on MLK Day

The Toronto Raptors (19-24) will hope to take another step towards .500 when they meet the New York Knicks (25-19) in an Atlantic division showdown. The Raptors are 4-6 in their last 10 and lost their last game, while the Knicks are on a three-game winning streak. These teams have met twice this season already, splitting both meetings.

Fred VanVleet is questionable for the Raptors with a back issue. New York is intact on the injury front.

The Knicks are 2.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 218.

Raptors vs. Knicks, 3 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks -2.5

The Knicks have not been as excellent at home against the spread as their record would suggest. New York is 7-8-1 ATS at home this season, which does open the door for Toronto to get a win here. However, VanVleet is questionable and the Knicks have been a strong first-half team. Look for New York to jump on Toronto early and maintain a lead throughout the game. The Knicks are playing better basketball right now and have the healthier team. Take them to win and cover at Madison Square Garden.

Over/Under: Over 218

Both previous meetings have gone barely over this number, so there’s no reason to take the under here. The Raptors and Knicks are comparable offensively and while New York’s defense has been good, Toronto has started to find a groove offensively. Take the over on a relatively low number.