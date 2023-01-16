Pick against the spread, over/under for Heat vs. Hawks on MLK Day

The NBA has a loaded slate for Monday, January 16. The Miami Heat (24-20) begin a three-game road trip by taking on the Atlanta Hawks (21-22). Tipoff from State Farm Arena in Atlanta is set for 3:30 p.m. ET, with the game airing on TNT.

The Heat will be without C Omer Yurtseven (ankle), F Nikola Jovic (back), F Duncan Robinson (finger) and PG Kyle Lowry (knee) as they have been ruled out for this game. Small forward Caleb Martin has been dealing with a quadriceps injury and is considered questionable. Power forward Udonis Haslem has an Achilles issue but is listed as probable.

The Hawks have a brief injury report, with no players currently ruled out. Center Clint Capela is questionable with a calf injury, while point guard Trae Young is probable and dealing with left shoulder soreness.

Despite the surplus of injuries, Miami is the 1-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 223. The Heat have -115 moneyline odds, while the Hawks are installed as the narrow -105 underdogs.

Heat vs. Hawks, 3:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Heat -1

This is the second of four matchups between these teams this season. In the first, Miami took the 106-98 win. Despite having more players sidelined, I think the Heat will pick up the win against Atlanta. The Heat have won three games in a row and are coming off back-to-back wins against the Milwaukee Bucks. The spread is basically a pick ‘em, and Miami should get a victory to start its road trip.

Over/Under: Under 223

Despite both of these teams experiencing recent success, they are doing so without putting up an exorbitant amount of points. The Heat have scored 112 points or fewer in their last seven games, while the Hawks have scored less than 115 points in five straight. This should be a back-and-forth game that resembles their first contest, which ended with 204 points scored. Take the under again here.