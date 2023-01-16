Pick against the spread, over/under for Suns vs. Grizzlies on MLK Day

The Phoenix Suns (21-23) will end their four-game road trip on Monday, January 16 by taking on the Memphis Grizzlies (29-13). Tipoff from the FedEx Forum in Memphis is set for 6 p.m. ET, and the game will air nationally on TNT. This will be the third of four meetings between these teams.

The Suns will be missing quite a few players for this game. Devin Booker (groin), Cameron Payne (foot), Cameron Johnson (knee), Jae Crowder (wants a trade) and Chris Paul (hip) have all been ruled out for Monday’s game. Landry Shamet is questionable with a hip injury.

For the Grizzlies, Ja Morant is questionable with left hip soreness, and John Konchar is questionable due to an illness.

Memphis is the 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 229. The Suns have +410 odds as the underdogs, with the Grizzlies installed as the -520 favorite.

Suns vs. Grizzlies, 6 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -10.5

These teams have split the two games they have played so far this season. In the first, the Suns lost 125-100, and in the rematch, they won 125-108. The presence of Morant could swing this pick but even if he sits, I think that the Grizzlies will take care of business and cover. Phoenix has lost four of its last five games by at least five points, while Memphis has won nine games in a row by an average of 11.8 points per game. Take the Grizzlies to win and cover here.

Over/Under: Over 229

Again, this could change slightly depending on the health of Morant but currently, I’m taking the over. In their win streak, the Grizzlies have scored at least 121 points in six straight. Even if the Suns' scoring output is limited by their injury report and reliance on the depth of their roster, we should still see the over hit.