How to watch TNT doubleheader featuring Heat-Hawks and Suns-Grizzlies via live stream

The NBA will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday with nine games on tap, featuring doubleheaders on TNT and NBA TV. Here’s a look at what to expect for TNT’s doubleheader featuring the two traditional MLK Day teams, the Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Hawks will start things off against the Miami Heat in a division showdown. Atlanta has been inconsistent due to tension within the organization, while Miami is starting to get back into form as its health improves. Trae Young has been inefficient to start this season and will need a big game against a tough Heat defense to show his team is heading in the right direction.

The Grizzlies have become a bit of a buzzsaw this season, building on a 56-win campaign a year ago. The Phoenix Suns, meanwhile, are dealing with a ton of injury problems. Memphis has a superstar in Ja Morant, who is setting his sights on the MVP award this season. The Grizzlies should roll here in what will be another statement game for this group.

Date: Monday, January 16

Start time: 3:30 p.m. (Heat-Hawks), 6 p.m. ET (Suns-Grizzlies)

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Watch TNT, TNT App

