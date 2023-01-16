NBA schedule for MLK Day features Celtics, Hawks, Grizzlies, Lakers

The NBA will celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day along with the rest of the country Monday, January 16 with nine games on tap. The Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies, the two teams who always play on MLK Day, will be part of TNT’s doubleheader. There will also be two games on NBA TV.

Here’s a look at the full schedule for Monday, with games starting at 1 p.m. ET.

Boston Celtics vs. Charlotte Hornets - 1 p.m. ET, NBATV

Indiana Pacers vs. Milwaukee Bucks - 2:30 p.m. ET

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Cleveland Cavaliers - 3 p.m. ET

Toronto Raptors vs. New York Knicks - 3 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors vs. Washington Wizards - 3 p.m. ET

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks - 3:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Utah Jazz vs. Minnesota Timberwolves - 4 p.m. ET

Phoenix Suns vs. Memphis Grizzlies - 6 p.m. ET, TNT

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers - 10:30 p.m. ET, NBATV