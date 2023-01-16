Who will Cowboys play in the NFC Divisional Round?

The Dallas Cowboys were able to shake off a few missed extra points to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night in the Wild Card round of the NFC playoffs. The Cowboys got a pretty flawless game from Dak Prescott, who finished with over 300 yards and 4 TDs. TE Dalton Schultz caught two of those TDs and added 95 yards receiving. Let’s take a look at who the Cowboys will face in the next round of the playoffs.

The Cowboys will face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the playoffs next weekend on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. ET on FOX. The Niners beat the Seattle Seahawks to advance as the No. 2 seed in the NFC. The New York Giants will face the Philadelphia Eagles in the other matchup on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Dallas and San Fran did not face each other during the 2023 regular season. The two teams did however play in the playoffs last season. The 49ers pulled off a 23-17 upset of the Cowboys on the road to advance to the second round. San Fran had five sacks in the win and help Prescott in check for the most part.