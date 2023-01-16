NFL playoff odds: How Divisional round odds have moved overnight

With all but one of the games in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs set, bettors are already set to start eyeing the lines for movement to try and get the most bang for their buck. Even since the matchups were set Sunday, as of Monday morning the lines have already moved a bit.

The first Divisional Round game kicks off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Jan, 21 and the final game kicks off at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. Here’s our full list of opening and current odds for the Divisional Round over on DraftKings Sportsbook. We’ll add the 49ers-Bucs/Cowboys line once that matchup is settled.

Giants vs. Eagles

Opening point spread: Eagles -8.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Opening moneyline: Eagles -325, Giants +270

Monday’s point spread: Eagles -7

Monday’s point total: 47.5

Monday’s moneyline: Eagles -305, Giants +255

The spread has dropped a bit in favor of the Giants. Still a pretty wide margin, but Sunday’s impressive offensive performance against the Vikings, paired with injury concerns around Jalen Hurts, probably nudged bettors in that direction.

Jaguars vs. Chiefs

Opening point spread: Chiefs -9.5

Opening point total: 51.5

Opening moneyline: Chiefs -425, Jaguars +340

Monday’s point spread: Chiefs -8.5

Monday’s point total: 51.5

Monday’s moneyline: Chiefs -390, Jaguars +320

The Jags are closing the gap on KC. The Chiefs are still a pretty substantial favorite, but it’s kind of hard to count the Jags out after seeing the 27-point comeback they made to topple the Chargers in the Wild Card round last week. Plus when these two teams played in Week 10 it wasn’t a major blowout, with KC winning 27-17. The Jags have gotten a lot better since then too.

Bengals vs. Bills

Opening point spread: Bills -5

Opening point total: 50

Opening moneyline: Bills -180, Bengals +155

Monday’s point spread: Bills -4

Monday’s point total: 50.5

Monday’s moneyline: Bills -205, Bengals +175

The tightest line of the Divisional Round, and rightfully so. Both teams looked pretty suspect against backup quarterbacks in the Wild Card Round and there’s an argument that both teams should have lost those games. The Bills in particular looked rough on offense, giving up three turnovers and really only finding any sort of success when they went deep down the field. That’s extremely one-dimensional and probably won’t fly this week.