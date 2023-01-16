Opening odds for Cowboys-49ers Divisional game in 2023 NFL playoffs

The San Francisco 49ers took it to the Seahawks to start the Wild Card Round and the Dallas Cowboys did the same to the Buccaneers to end the Wild Card Round on Monday night. The two teams will now face off on Sunday in San Francisco at 6:30 p.m.

The 49ers are the hottest team in the league, as they’ve won 11 straight games. An injury to Jimmy Garoppolo in Week 12 pushed rookie Brock Purdy into the starting role and he has run with it, completing 67.1% of his passes for 1,374 yards, 13 touchdowns, 4 interceptions and a lofty 8.1 yards per attempt.

The Cowboys again had one of the best offenses in the league and their defense led the league in turnovers. That is a recipe for winning games. But, they have had trouble in the past winning big games. They easily dispatched of the Buccaneers in the first round, but will get a much tougher matchup in San Francisco next Sunday.

Here’s a look at opening odds from DraftKings Sportsbook for Cowboys vs. 49ers in the Divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs.

49ers vs. Cowboys

Opening point spread: 49ers -3.5

Opening point total: 46

Opening moneyline: SF -190, DAL +160