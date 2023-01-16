Early pick against the spread for Giants-Eagles Divisional game in 2023 NFL playoffs

The New York Giants will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional round of the NFC playoffs. This will be the third time these teams have matched up this season, as they are both in the NFC East. In the first matchup, the Eagles took the 48-22 win in Week 14 and then repeated with a 22-16 victory in Week 18. Based on Philadelphia holding the No. 1 seed, they will host the game.

Opening point spread: Eagles 8.5

Opening point total: 45.5

Opening moneyline: Giants +270, Eagles -325

Early pick ATS: Eagles -8.5

Philadelphia is coming into this game rested, which is great news for quarterback Jalen Hurts. He suffered a shoulder injury late in the regular season that caused him to miss two games. Hurts will likely still be limited, but the fact that he is expected to play is great for their outlook in this game. The Giants have taken a step forward as the season wore on, but the Eagles’ defense should be able to handle Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.